The Sip Scene: Frey Ranch’s Harvester Series

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

If you are a whiskey lover – especially one that looks for special or collector whiskies – you need to read this. Local distillery Frey Ranch has just released their Harvester Series: 10th Anniversary Edition and with only 500 numbered bottles available for purchase, I don’t know how long they’ll be available, but after tasting, I’m willing to guess not long. I’m also not certain how many bottles will find themselves available at retail locations around Tahoe, but you can skirt the uncertainty and order online from now until May 6.

Frey Ranch’s Harvester Series. Provided / Frey Ranch

But enough about the availability, let talk about flavor. After swishing around the glass, the first smells that pop into mind are cookies and s’mores. Yes, that campfire favorite now comes in the form of a dynamic whiskey and if you want to drink it as your dessert, I’d completely understand.

At first sip, the spicy notes from the rye quickly hit the palette but almost immediately backs off into a waterfall of lusciousness that glides over the palette hitting every note on the whiskey spectrum that you can ask for. It finishes ultra smooth and while it hangs out for a while, it leaves you wanting more.

For you whiskey nerds out there, the mash bill is described as 71.2% winter rye, 9.3% soft white winter wheat, a 10.5% blend (representing 66.6% corn, 10% wheat, 12% malted barley and 11.4% oat), and a 9% blend (representing 66.6% corn, 11.4% rye, 12% malted barley and 10% oat). For you non-whiskey nerds, just go with delicious.

Coming in at a whopping 121.14 proof, it’s not one to mess around. But even with an ABV percentage that high, it never feels that way – mainly due to how smooth it drinks and its sweet and buttery finish.

It comes in a commemorative anniversary bottle with a vintage tractor topper made from 100% recycled metal and an exterior package that is reminiscent of a grain silo. If you can guess, this isn’t exactly an inexpensive bottle, but truly great whiskey never is. If you’re up to the task, it’s well worth the journey.

Frey Ranch Distillery is located at 1045 Dodge Ln. in Fallon, NV and is available at many stores and restaurants throughout the Lake Tahoe Basin. For more information visit them online at freyranch.com.