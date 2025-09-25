The Sip Scene: Himmel Haus’ Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

Did you know that only six breweries are allowed to serve beer at the annual Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany? Hacker-Pschorr is one of those breweries and lucky for you folks that love to get dressed up in your Lederhosen and soak up the tradition, because Himmel Haus is pouring this special beer during their three-week Oktoberfest celebration going on right now in Tahoe.

This Märzen lager comes to the table boasting deep swirling colors of gold and amber and exuding notes of rich maltiness. The slightly tangy and bitter notes hit you up front but quickly give way to a super smooth malty finish. Everything is so rounded when it comes to flavor that each sip glides across the palette like an autumn breeze.

Himmel Haus’ Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

If you’ve never dove into the deep end with German beers, you might think that they are a bit heavier than what you’re used to locally. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. This beer drinks on the lighter side and clocking in at 5.8% ABV, it never feels like it’s going to get the best of you.

Historically, the Märzen, as a stronger beer, was brewed earlier in the year because it was forbidden to brew during the summer. That way it was completely ready to drink once the fall season rolled around. Now that fall is officially here and Oktoberfest is among us, don’t miss the opportunity to sip on a true German staple.

Himmel Haus is located at 3819 Saddle Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For food, beverage and additional information visit them online at himmelhausslt.com or reach them by phone at 530-314-7665.