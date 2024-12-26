The Sip Scene: Himmel Haus’ Waldmeister Fizz

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

If you think you’ve tried most cocktails or if you are always looking for something different, then I assure you that this drink will fill that void. It might even be at the top of the list for most unique cocktails I’ve ever tasted – it’s also super fun and incredibly tasty.

The ingredients are likely to be a bit of the unknown: Bulldog gin, Italicus Rosolio Di Bergamotto, lemon, Waldmeister syrup, orgeat, and egg whites. It starts out with a dry shake and then gets an additional shake with ice before being poured into the glass and dashed with black walnut bitters and garnished with a tiny edible pinecone … yes an edible pinecone.

Himmel Haus’ Waldmeister Fizz Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

As soon as this drink hits the table you know you’re in for a ride. Its electric teal coloring is a little bit of foreshadowing on how it’s going to hit your taste buds, but when it does make sure you’re buckled in. It’s creamy and slightly sweet with multiple notes of earthiness, all while drinking extremely light.

The Italicus adds in notes of citrus (supercharging the lemon) and is where most of the drink’s color comes from. The Waldmeister syrup helps to double down on the earthy botanicals that come with the gin, but it also cuts through the acidity. The orgeat adds a hint of almond and multiples the creaminess from the egg whites to give you a very well-rounded sip.

If you are wondering what an edible pinecone tastes like, wonder no more. It was both everything and nothing like I thought it would be. It’s juniper forward but chewy and sweet and is a one-of-a-kind experience as far as food goes.

If you’re looking for a new après ski experience, or wanting to ring in the new year with something different, this cocktail definitely has your back.

Himmel Haus is located at 3819 Saddle Rd. in South Lake Tahoe. For menu items and additional information visit them online at himmelhausslt.com or reach them by phone at 530-314-7665.