The Sip Scene: Osteria Sierra’s Campfire

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

If you had to make me pick what my favorite spirit is, it really isn’t that hard of a decision for me – it’s whiskey. So naturally, I’m always going to gravitate towards the whiskey selection when it comes to cocktail menus. I’ve found that simple and not overly complex (but flavorful) ingredients tend to make the best whiskey cocktails – much like with this one.

The color of this cocktail reminds me of its name with variations of yellow and orange from top to bottom, just like a campfire. The name pulls double duty because the whiskey in this case is Johnnie Walker Black Label which has notes of smokiness, although not quite campfire smoky. It’s combined with lime and house-made rosemary honey syrup then garnished with a fresh lime wheel and sprig of rosemary.

Osteria Sierra’s Campfire. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Right off the bat you can smell the sweetness of the honey and even though that sweetness is the first thing to greet your lips, it dissipates quickly for a smooth transition into the whiskey. The whiskey flavor is layered with hints of fruit and spice so it makes sense that it would buddy up to the other ingredients so well.

While no flavor overpowers another, each gives you the perfect balance towards one another making this one of my favorite cocktails I’ve had this summer. It’s perfect for fall and winter, too, but this along with a Lake Tahoe sunset seems like a perfect pairing for this holiday weekend and an official send off to the warm season.

Osteria Sierra is located inside the Hyatt Regency Resort at 111Country Club Dr. in Incline Village. For more information visit them online at hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/tvllt-hyatt-regency-lake-tahoe-resort-spa-and-casino or by phone at 775-886-6663.