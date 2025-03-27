The Sip Scene: Riva Grill’s Irish Coffee

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

Before all this warm weather gets too far out of hand, let’s reel it back in and celebrate a winter cocktail while we still can. While there’s a lot of chatter about this cocktail being in other places around the world before what we now refer to as the Irish Coffee, does it really matter? So long as the main ingredients get dialed in and it tastes delicious (while also warming the soul), you can refer to it however you want.

But we’re sticking with the classic version to highlight what Riva Grill is serving up and it all begins with a mixture of coffee, Tullamore Dew Irish whiskey and sweet cream. What’s a little unique about their version is that they are topping everything off with their house made version of whipped cream – and believe me, you can tell the difference – as well as a piece of rock candy for garnish.

Riva Grill’s Irish Coffee. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

You can smell the sweetness as soon as the glass hits the table. As the whipped cream begins to melt and soak into the drink, that’s when this drink revs into overdrive. The whiskey never feels overpowering, and the coffee is balanced out expertly by the cream.

I mentioned this cocktail warming the soul, and that’s’ what this does best. Sure, this warm weather might have you dreaming of beaches and sunshine, but when that cold creeps back around – as it always does this time of year – you may want to warm up with one of these hitting your lips.

Riva Grill is located at 900 Ski Run Blvd., Suite #3 in South Lake Tahoe. For menu and more information, visit them online at rivagrill.com or reach them by phone at 530-542-2600.