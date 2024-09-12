The Sip Scene: Sage Leaf’s Raspberry Martini

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

Gin martini or vodka martini? Does it really matter so long as it’s tasty? I’m sure for some of you it does matter, but me, I’m on team tastes good all day long – and this cocktail is a perfect example of why.

The main spirit is 72 Mile vodka – which is produced locally – and it gets paired up with Chambord, raspberry, and lemon before it’s shaken up and poured into the glass then garnished with a touch of fresh basil.

Sage Leaf’s Raspberry Martini. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

With all the clean flavors bouncing around your palette, each sip is light and fresh and you can feel each of the ingredients layer upon layer. The initial hit of raspberry gives way to the velvety tones of the Chambord (black raspberry liqueur), then you’re hit with a spike of tartness from the lemon, and ultimately giving way to the smoothness of the vodka.

While the fruit flavors scream the loudest, it definitely is not overly fruity. Everything just seems to find a groove and stick with it for the duration of the drinking. Which is kind of what you want in a cocktail, right?

Sage Leaf is located at 893 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. 600 in Incline Village. For menu, hours of operation and more information visit them on the web at sageleaftahoe.com or reach them by phone at 775-413-5005.