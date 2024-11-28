The Sip Scene: South Lake Brewing Company’s Cranberry Gin & Tonic Seltzer

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

It’s Thanksgiving time and if you are like me, you’ll probably overindulge to the point where the very thought of fitting something else in your belly doesn’t come without an alarm from your brain and belt loops to let you know that if you want to fit anything else you’re going to need to get creative because there just isn’t a whole lot of room. But this new creation from SLBC just might be the perfect fit to cap off a solid holiday celebration.

South Lake Brewing Company’s Cranberry Gin & Tonic Seltzer Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Don’t let the name of this drink fool you – it doesn’t contain actual gin, so if you are not a gin person, there’s still hope for you. Instead, the “gin” component is crafted via their brewed extra-strength seltzer that’s been conditioned with gin botanicals (think juniper berries, coriander seeds, and dried citrus peels) and then blended with tonic syrup before the addition of cranberry juice.

What you get is a seltzer-mixed drink that balances bold flavors of spice, acidity, and sweetness with a punchy dose of booze character. And when they a punchy dose of booze, they mean it. It clocks in at 12% ABV, so this isn’t any Jake Paul or Mike Tyson punch we’re talking about – it’s the real deal.

But for all that punch, you never really feel it which makes for a super enjoyable and extremely light drinking experience. The cranberry is just light enough where you’re not smacked with tartness but rather highlights the complexity of the seltzer and botanicals. However if you’re a cranberry head, they will add additional to satisfy those cravings.

With this drink launching what could be a series of seltzer cocktails, SLBC could have a great compliment to their beer lineup for those who are looking for something a little on the lighter side – especially after Thanksgiving.

South Lake Brewing Company has two locations in South Lake Tahoe: The food-serving Libation Lodge at 4000 Lake Tahoe Blvd. #26 in the Village Center and the Brewery at 1920 Lake Tahoe Blvd. For beer, food and brewery information visit them online at southlakebeer.com or reach the Brewery at 530-578-0087.