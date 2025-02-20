The Sip Scene: The Grove’s Blackberry Smash

The Sip Scene showcases unique libations from around the basin. Whether it’s a type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — we’ll uncover those tasty beverages for you to try at one of the countless local breweries, bars and restaurants.

If you’ve been around Tahoe long enough, you know the signature drink coming out of the Grove is the Rum Runner – and for good reason – it’s iconic in its own right. And while I’m not going to come at you with a hot take that this drink is just as iconic, I will say it’s downright delicious and needs to be considered in the cocktail conversation when ordering.

The Grove’s Blackberry Smash. Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

I may be a bit bias, but the fact that Buffalo Trace bourbon is the key ingredient automatically gives this drink a head start. Sorry, I love whiskey so that’s just how it goes. Nevertheless, it gets a mix with demi simple syrup, lemon, mint, and a house made blackberry concoction.

It’s that last ingredient that blows the doors off. Combined with the whiskey it’s a partnership for the ages. Each one dots each other’s i’s and crosses the other’s t’s. It’s as though they were soul mates. Sure, the other ingredients do their part to help round off the corners, but make no mistake, this drink is all about the whiskey and blackberry.

It’s extremely light, so if you’re looking for something to start giving off spring and summer vibes to help tide you over while the snow is flying, this is a great option.

The Grove Beach Bar and Grill is located at 1900 Jameson Beach Rd. in South Lake Tahoe (part of Camp Richardson Resort). For complete menu offerings and general information visit them online at camprichardsonresort.com/thegrove/ or reach them via phone at 530-314-4650.