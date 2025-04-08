The sound of summer: Classical Tahoe returns for its 14th season

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – Classical Tahoe returns for its 14th season from July 12 to Aug. 10, bringing four weeks of world-class orchestral, jazz and chamber music performances to North Lake Tahoe. The festival features 16 captivating concerts with an exceptional lineup of over 60 elite musicians, conductors, dancers and artists. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Lake Tahoe, Classical Tahoe offers an intimate and immersive concert experience where music and nature harmonize to create unique performances. Events will be held at the Ricardi Pavilion at the University of Nevada, Reno at Lake Tahoe and various venues throughout Incline Village. Tickets are available for purchase online here .

“Our open-air venues create a deep connection between music and nature. Over four immersive weeks, audiences can experience a diverse lineup, from jazz to ballet, symphony orchestra to chamber music,” said Laura Hamilton, Classical Tahoe artistic director. “Each performance is designed to be a ‘WOW’ moment that lingers long after the final note.”

Attendees can enjoy an eclectic mix of symphonic masterpieces, jazz and chamber music gems, performed by musicians from the world’s top orchestras, including the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Symphony and Philadelphia Orchestra. The festival kicks off with the Brubeck Jazz Summit, presenting three exhilarating concerts on July 13, July 17 and July 18, featuring the legendary Brubeck brothers, Chris and Dan Brubeck, alongside renowned jazz pianist Joe Gilman. In an exciting collaboration, Classical Tahoe has also partnered with the Lake Tahoe Dance Collective for an enchanting evening of music and dance. The performance features principal dancers from New York City Ballet and Boston Ballet, showcasing works such as Duo Concertant (Stravinsky/Balanchine), After the Rain (Pärt/Wheeldon), Black Swan Pas de Deux (Tchaikovsky/Petipa), and a world premiere by choreographer Holly Curran.

Classical Tahoe’s special events and community engagement initiatives offer unique opportunities for audiences of all ages to experience the magic of music. On July 9, the Annual Family Concert & Music Maker’s Faire brings together local student musicians from the Greater Tahoe-Truckee-Reno region with Classical Tahoe artists for an interactive and inspiring performance. Families can explore the instrument discovery zone, featuring an alphorn ensemble that interactively introduces children to music. On July 12, the Classical Tahoe Gala returns, offering an elegant evening of jazz and classical performances in an intimate setting, with proceeds supporting education and outreach programs that nurture the next generation of musicians.

FESTIVAL DEBUTS

Classical Tahoe 2025 welcomes several distinguished soloists making their festival debut:

● Orli Shaham – Performs Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5 “Emperor” (July 25)

● Francesca Dego – Showcases Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto (Aug. 1)

● Sharleen Joynt – Delivers opera arias by Mozart, Verdi and more (Aug. 8)



ORCHESTRAL MASTERPIECES

Audiences can look forward to powerful performances of timeless symphonic works, including:

● Beethoven – Symphony No. 3 “Eroica”

● Mendelssohn – Symphony No. 4 “Italian”

● Dvořák – Symphony No. 7

● Tchaikovsky – Symphony No. 5 (festival finale)



ORCHESTRA MEMBER SPOTLIGHTS

The festival also shines a spotlight on its principal musicians:

● Daniel Gilbert performs Mozart’s exquisite Clarinet Concerto

● Érik Gratton, principal flutist, is featured in Carl Nielsen’s dramatic Flute Concerto



MEET THE CONDUCTORS

● Miguel Harth-Bedoya makes his Classical Tahoe debut, conducting on Aug. 1 & 2.

● Eric Jacobsen returns as Principal Guest Conductor, leading performances on July 25, Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.

For more information about the 2025 Classical Tahoe Festival, visit their website at classicaltahoe.org or follow them on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .