The Turn hosts ‘Nightmare Before Christmas Party, A Tim Burton Affair’

Past party attendees Damian and Michelle Lanum

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., – “The Nightmare Before Christmas Party, A Tim Burton Affair” returns for the fourth year at The Turn this Saturday, December 16 from 8 p.m. until close at 2 a.m.

The local bar next to Overland Meat holds to their Christmas tradition of costume fun for everyone who is 21 and up with ID at 2227 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

Tim Burton’s stop motion film popularized in 1993 is the theme but costumes of all kinds are more than welcome.

“We decorate the bar with Christmas decorations for December and for the party we bring back out some Halloween decorations and our special Nightmare Before Christmas decor. Our little neighborhood bar becomes a spooky Christmas extravaganza,” said Turn co-owner, Betsy Thyfault.

Previous costume contest participants: Meg Peart and Kelsie Peterson Provided

In 2019 Dan Jansen and Betsy Thyfault purchased The Turn, a local bar but wanted to keep the community feel and encourage all to participate in the costume contest. Locals and visitors alike are welcome.

Thyfault told the Tribune prizes will be doled out all night long. “We really want to encourage and reward people for participating.”

Cash prizes will be among the rewards for categories such as best overall, people’s choice, best group.

Non-monetary prizes for the costume contest will include gift cards from local businesses such as Primo’s and Tahoe Bagel Company.

According to the owners the tradition was started by longtime bartender/manager, Joie West.

Bartender/Bar manager Joie West Provided

A mix of holiday and themed music will fill the air, cozy up in a costume and dance the night away. As always the coin operated pool table will be first come first serve.

“We host multiple parties a year and we love to create an environment for our locals to get together and have fun! This is our home and we love to be able to have an environment where the community can come together,” Thyfault told the Tribune several of the parties are fundraisers to support various local causes.