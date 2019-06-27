Reggae superstars The Wailers performing at Crystal Bay Casino

The Wailers perform at Crystal Bay Casino Saturday.

The Wailers / Facebook

If you go ... What: The Wailers When: 9 p.m., Saturday, June 29 Where: Crystal Bay Casino (14 Nevada Route 28, Crystal Bay, Nev.) Tickets: $25 in advance; $30 on day of show Info: www.crystalbaycasino.com

Forget whatever plans you made for Saturday night (it’s not like they were that exciting anyway) — there’s some world class reggae being performed, mahn.

The Wailers — as in Bob Marley and The Wailers — are coming to Tahoe to perform at Crystal Bay Casino on Saturday night.

For more than 40 years, The Wailers have performed some of the best reggae in the world. And for roughly seven of those years, they did so with the legendary Bob Marley, a pioneer who basically is the godfather of reggae.

Together Bob Marley and The Wailers helped take reggae, a music born in Jamaica with roots in a variety of genres performed by African American musicians, around the globe. In the process they created millions of fans.

Marley, who died from cancer in 1981 at the age of 36, told members of the band to stay together so they could keep the music alive, according to The Wailers bio.

“Their mission now is to ‘keep The Wailers together,’ just as Bob requested when he told (Aston ‘Familyman’ Barrett) and (Junior Marvin): ‘By doing that, you keep me alive through the music.’”

Following Marley’s death, The Wailers continue to perform around the globe. And they went on to release several new albums and about half a dozen life albums (which you can conveniently listen to for a taste of Saturday’s performance).

The Saturday night show starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are available online at www1.ticketmaster.com. They range in cost based on when they’re purchase (buy them early and save money).

Learn more about The Wailers at http://www.thewailers.net or find them on Facebook (@wailersband).