The Wailers bringing reggae to North Lake Tahoe, playing Friday at Crystal Bay

The Wailers perform at the Crystal Bay Club Casino this weekend.

Provided

If you go ... What: An Evening with the Wailers When: 9 p.m., Friday Jan. 24 Where: Crystal Bay Club Casino Crown Room (14 State Highway 28) Tickets: $30-35 Info: www.crystalbaycasino.com/

Spend an evening with the legendary The Wailers this week at the Crystal Bay Club.

The infamous band will bring reggae to the North Shore starting at 9 p.m., Friday, Jan. 24, at the Crystal Bay Club Casino’s Crown Room.

Jamacian born bassist, Aston “Familyman” Barrett, is the founder of The Wailers along with original guitarist Donald Kinsey.

Bob Marley and The Wailers recorded and toured around the world from 1972 to 1980.

After Marley’s death in 1981, Barrett kept the band together and continued creating music that is known for its unity, love and positivity.

Roots Rasta Reggae comes to North Lake Tahoe for one night bringing along all their music history and talent.

Sing along and dance to this iconic group.

Tickets range from $30-35.

For more information visit http://www.crystalbaycasino.com. The Wailer’s legacy lives on and their passion is evident through their music.

Stick around after the concert because there will be an afterparty with Keyser Soze.

This show is for ages 21 and older.