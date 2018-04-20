Thicker Than Thieves plays Crystal Bay Casino

Crystal Bay Casino welcomes multi-faceted Thicker Than Thieves to its Red Room for a show you won't soon forget on Saturday, April 21.

"Defying the current state of popular music, Thicker Than Thieves successfully blends soulful vocals, searing guitar solos and a rock-reggae based rhythm section to create a unique signature sound," states the band's online biography.

"Thicker Than Thieves pump out a sun-baked and surf-inspired mix of heavy, reggae-inflected bass lines and blazing guitars."

The ensemble is inspired by artists including Bad Brains, Bob Marley and The Clash — and the music shows it. As a result, Thicker Than Thieves is a band that "has been widely accepted by all types of music fans," according to the bio, which continues: "With band members from Costa Rica, Hawaii and California, Thicker Than Thieves has a sound that stands on its own."

Thicker Than Thieves has performed at big-name events including Reggae On The River and Vans Warped Tour, which signifies the growth it has gone through since its formation back in 2000: The group originally toured throughout the western United States.

Thicker Than Thieves takes the stage at Tahoe's North Shore venue at 10 p.m. The gig is free and open to guests at least 21 years of age.

Recommended Stories For You

Learn more online at http://www.crystalbaycasino.com.