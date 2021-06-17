Things to do at Lake Tahoe for Father’s Day

There are many hikes in the Tahoe Basin and other lakes to visit other than Big Blue, including a hike to Angora Lakes. (Bill Rozak

Tahoe Daily Tribune)

As sunny weather heats up and California begins to lift most mask and capacity restrictions, there’s plenty of activities opening up for families to do this Father’s Day weekend.

Whether you’re looking for outdoor activities, live music, or something fun to do on the lake, there’s something fun for everyone this holiday season.

Live Music, Shows & Food

Miki Rae will be singing at the AleWorX Y location in South Lake Tahoe, Calif. from 6 – 10 p.m. Enjoy the show for free with your family, and if you’re hungry, enjoy food and drinks under the beautiful Tahoe sunset.

Base Camp Pizza and Gunbarrel Tavern will be hosting their daily live music this Saturday and Sunday featuring artists including Mike Smith, Josh Sweigert, Ted Kennedy, and Todd Christensen. Times range from noon-4:30 p.m and 5-9:30 p.m.

Revive Coffee and Wine bar is also hosting their weekly Wine Down Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. This week, Robin Orr, an acoustic pop-rock singer and songwriter from South Lake Tahoe will be performing.

The Loft Theater will be presenting Magic Fusion starring Chipper Lowell this weekend , with shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Saturday, and shows at 4:30 pm and 9 p.m. on Sunday. Ticket prices range from $32 to $42, and are available online.

Tahoe City is holding its Solstice Festival, and Za’s Lakefront Bar & Grill is offering a promotional Slushie and Selfie event to patrons. Enjoy $2 off a slushie and take a photo at their selfie station this weekend. Share your photo to social media with the #sidebarslushee.

Outdoor Recreation

For those looking for outdoor activities for the family this weekend, there are many options.

Golfers can enjoy a variety of world-class golf courses. Options include scenic Edgewood Golf Course at Stateline, Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Paradise golf courses in South Lake Tahoe or the Championship and Mountain courses across the lake in Incline Village.

There are also plenty of hiking and outdoor recreation options in the area. Make sure to review the general rules of the trail in the basin, and to bring plenty of water and sunscreen for your trip.

Finally, those interested in exploring the lake can try out one of Clearly Tahoe’s stargazing experiences with their LED Night Tours. Enjoy clear kayaks on the vast lake in the night time with the family to end a fantastic weekend in the basin. The rental shop offers three different tours, ranging from 1.5 hours to 2.5 hours.

For more information, visit their website at clearlytahoe.come/led-night-tours/ .