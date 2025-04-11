This bill has been hitting nearly every Nevada legislature since 2009: Why it’s vital for Lake Tahoe

GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Nev. – The bill goes by Senate Bill 83 this legislative session, but it’s not the first time a bill of this kind has seen Nevada legislative chambers. This bill, and those prior like it, are important for maintaining Lake Tahoe’s clarity, environmental health, and accessibility.

The reason—the bill is the mechanism that funds Nevada’s portion of the Environmental Improvement Program, which is a project-based multi-agency collaboration across both California and Nevada to improve Lake Tahoe’s environmental health.

“What we do is so critical to the environment of Lake Tahoe and restoring the lake and the basin,” Kevin Fromherz says with the Nevada Division of State Lands, which is the agency sponsoring the bill. “The success of this funding will be success of these projects.”

This funding process occurs through the Lake Tahoe Basin Act which was established in 2009. The act created $100 million in bond authority which the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team of the Nevada Division of State Lands can request installments of for its EIP projects. The agency comes back just about every session to ask for a draw against the $100 million for that biennium’s cycle of planned EIP projects.

This cycle is particularly noteworthy because it is one of the largest requests at $19 million. Fromherz, the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team Program Manager, explained the large sum this round is due to capital recreation projects, including the design and implementation of portions of the Sand Harbor master plan. The master plan will likely see more than one round of biennium funding.

Other projects on this cycle’s list include elements of the Van Sickle Bi-State Park, forest health and sensitive wildlife species monitoring projects, as well as water quality projects in the Incline Village and Kahle Drive areas.

Past draws have included over $4 million in 2009, $12 million in 2011, $8 million in 2019, $4 million in 2021 and $13 million in 2023.

The Lake Tahoe Basin Act of 2009 wasn’t the first act of this nature. The EIP, which evolved from the first Tahoe Summit in 1997, was initially funded from Nevada’s Tahoe Bond Act. That act was the mechanism that funded Nevada’s share of EIP projects until it was fully expended and replaced with Lake Tahoe Basin Act.

Similar events will happen at the expenditure of this current act’s bond authority. The legislature extended the act’s deadline in 2017 from 2020 to 2030. Fromherz explained if the bond authority is not used up by 2030, it will likely get extended again. If the bond is fully expended by then, something similar will likely replace it in order to keep the EIP going.

“It’s a very highly successful project,” Fromherz says, “and it’s really amazing to see the work we’ve been able to accomplish.”

Of the numerous EIP projects, the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team has, since its origination in 1998, funded 171 EIP projects with 139 complete, seven currently in implementation and 15 in planning and design.

“I think that the success we’re seeing on the ground is starting to pay dividends,” Fromherz says. “What we do is real work, real accomplishments and it’s tangible.”

Those tangible dividends are accrued in Lake Tahoe’s stabilized clarity, clearer mountain streams, as well as sustainable and accessible trails. The results are made possible through critical water quality and wildlife habitat projects, as well as forest health projects to reduce the risk of wildfires, in addition to recreations projects that help manage state parks.

“I think the EIP has been one of the most successful conservation programs in the nation and continues to be that way,” Fromherz expressed.

SB 83 is making its way through committees and hearings on its journey through the legislature. Fromherz explained, in the past, these requests have pulled large support and passed.

“We’re hopeful that we’ll see similar support in this legislative session.”

To track the bill’s progress, visit https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/NELIS/REL/83rd2025/Bill/11959/Overview .