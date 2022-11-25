This holiday season support women-owned businesses the local’s way

Owner Diane Guth brings alpine comfort cuisine to South Lake Tahoe.

Provided / The Getaway Cafe

The Tahoe Basin has welcomed back winter for yet another season. Feeling the crisp, alpine air and enjoying the snow fall is one of the many Tahoe activities that winter dreams are made of – but not everyone wants to spend their days riding the slopes. Avoid cabin fever and spend your winter day from beginning to end supporting local, women-owned businesses throughout Lake Tahoe.

SOUTH SHORE

Fuel up with breakfast at The Getaway Café

If you’re looking for the cozy cabin feel accompanied with rich, decadent breakfast, The Getaway Café is the answer. Located in a homey, A-Frame cabin in Meyers, upon walking in you are warmly welcomed in by a crackling fireplace, buzzing conversation, and a bustling kitchen. Owner Diane Guth seamlessly blends cuisines of traditional American dishes with Mexican and Italian breakfast and lunch options, offering an extensive variety of delicious plates, making this alpine-comfort food destination the perfect spot to fulfill all your brunching goals.

Book a facial at SUGARED

Owner Hawley Lopes provides organic skincare and sugaring services at her studio.

Provided / SUGARED

Spending an hour in a warm, cozy bed, getting an upper body massage and a luxe facial treatment is a dreamy way to spend a winter day. Treat yourself to a facial at local skincare studio, SUGARED. Whether you’re looking for a quick, proactive skincare assessment, or wanting a luxurious spa treatment, this all-natural, green spa has it all. Owner Hawley Lopes is passionate about helping people embrace their natural beauty by encouraging healthy skin through natural, organic remedies. All skincare treatments are catered to your specific needs and effectively work to meet your skincare goals as well as completely relax and rejuvenate you. SUGARED also offers an array of other services, including organic plant peels and body sugaring.

Treat yourself to some winter shopping at Gaialicious Global Gifts

Owner of Gaialicious Kelly Brosch celebrates her boutique’s ‘Sweet 16’ this year.

Provided / Kelly Brosch

Gaialicious Global Gifts is a perfect spot to source all your winter goodies. Opened in 2006, owner Kelly Brosch only brings in ethically sourced, locally handmade, and fair-trade imports to her boutique. Gaialicious is the perfect destination to find fun, funky gifts such as handmade jewelry, graphic tees, bohemian-inspired clothing, self-help books, pro-female gifts, custom-made candles, and more. The shop is constantly bringing in new, unique finds through each season to always keep the shopping experience ever-changing and special for every customer each and every visit.

Book an interactive yoga session through Bliss Experiences

Private, customized, and intimate yoga class led by Aiksnoras at Bliss Experiences.

Provided / Bliss Experiences

Stretch those muscles after spending time shopping in the cold and book a session at Bliss Experiences. Owner Jenay Aiksnoras works to not just provide yoga classes, but create a one-of-a-kind experience curated specifically to you and your needs. Upon entering, each session is customized to align with your needs and desires from arrival to departure, giving you the opportunity to work on yourself and your body, in a relaxing, blissful way.

Finish the night with dinner and cocktails at Tahoe Tavern & Grill

Cauliflower Buffalo Wings at Tahoe Tavern & Grill.

Madison Schultz / Tahoe Daily Tribune

Celebrate the end of a successful day with alpine-inspired cocktails and a delicious dinner from Tahoe Tavern & Grill. Right past Stateline, this is the destination to take a seat and feel like you’re back home. From casual bites like crispy wings to elevated dishes such as gumbo fettuccini, Tahoe Tavern offers a vast variety of freshly made dishes that’ll satisfy any craving. Pair your warm, winter meal with one of their signature winter cocktails, such as a Pumpkin White Russian or Cinnamon Toast Crunch to really step into your winter dreamland.

NORTH SHORE

Thania’s Juice Bar

The most important meal of the day should be prioritized, and Thania’s Juice Bar in Incline Village is the perfect place to fuel up for your winter day of fun in Lake Tahoe, whilst making health-conscious decisions. Upon entering, you are welcomed into a vibrant space filled with local art, smiling faces, and a menu offering healthy eats, acai bowls, and smoothies. Owner Thania Medina is passionate about serving customized smoothie blends, salads, sandwiches, and more, without having to sacrifice making a health-conscious decision.

Enjoy some self-care at Roam Wyld

Roam Wyld salon owner Melissa Nelson in her intimate salon space.

Provided / Roam Wyld

What better way to channel your perfect day than with some much-needed self-care? Book an appointment at one of North Lake Tahoe’s finest hair salons, Roam Wyld. Salon owner Melissa Nelson effectively bridges the gap between inner and outer beauty and helps bring sacredness into how individuals care for themselves. From beginning to end, each experience at Roam Wyld is curated specifically to you and your needs and works to not only bring you a new hairstyle, but also channel what makes you beautiful. Bringing magic to each of her clients, you instantly feel refreshed and beautiful after spending time at Roam Wyld.

Nomad Boutique

Nomad Boutique owner Allison Schultz offers eccentric apparel at her two boutique locations in Truckee and Reno, Nev.

Provided / Allison Schultz

After indulging in self-care, make your way over to Truckee to shop for some eclectic clothing pieces for your winter wardrobe at Nomad Boutique. If you’re looking for that unique pair of boots or an eccentric new hat, Nomad offers everything from dreamy bohemian clothing to edgy showstopper, one-of-a-kind pieces. Owner Allison Schultz works hard to provide a memorable shopping experience to all her customers and have everyone who enters her boutique feel welcome.

All Fired Up

Owner Olivia Franks sharing her crafting expertise with a young customer.

Provided / Olivia Franks

It’s time to channel your imagination and take some time to celebrate your creative side. Stop in at All Fired Up for candle making, mosaics, customized succulent gardens, unique bath products, and pottery pieces. Owner Olivia Franks offers customized experiences to each of her customers and pushes everyone to channel their interests through the creation of customized art. Whether you are alone or with a group, All Fired Up is the perfect destination to explore your inner quirkiness and get creative.

Uncorked Wine Bar

A diverse wine flight at Uncorked Wine Bar in Tahoe City, Calif.

Provided / Uncorked Wine Bar

Celebrate the conclusion of your winter day by soaking up the picturesque views of snow-covered trees with a glass of wine in hand. Uncorked Wine Bar is a great stop that offers premier excellence for the wine-connoisseur. At each of their three locations throughout North Lake Tahoe, you are instantly greeted with an upscale ambiance, and universal menu offering a vast selection of vino that will match anyone’s preferred taste profile. From oaky, rich red blends to light and crisp whites, owner Kali Kopley works to seamlessly bring in unique wines and pair them with cheese plates, tapas, and small appetizers that are complementary to the wine blends of choice. Each of the three locations offers a unique experience, but rest assured, your time at Uncorked is always one-of-a-kind.

Editors Note: While this article features some of Tahoe’s top women-owned businesses, there are many other empowered, hard-working, female business owners around the Tahoe Basin that are bringing their magic every day to locals and visitors.