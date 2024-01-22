‘This is just the beginning’: Truckee local wins first Emmy

Erin Tomasello holding her very first Emmy for The Traitors.

Provided / Frazer Harrison

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Back in fifth grade, whenever Erin Tomasello got bored in class, she’d write letters to Steven Spielberg. And every night, standing in front of her mirror, she’d practice her ‘thank you’ speeches, dreaming of her future Oscar acceptance.

Truckee native, Erin Tomasello, is a Reality Television Casting Director known for her work on series such as The Circle, MasterChef, Let’s Make a Deal, and America’s Got Talent. Tomasello’s fervent belief in herself and hard work just earned her an Emmy for her contributions to The Traitors.

Tomasello’s love for television began when she crossed paths with teacher John Echols. In her senior year at Truckee High, Tomasello enrolled in Echols’ elective course, where students produced a weekly news show. The class mimicked a production control room, complete with teleprompters, an anchor, a host, writers, and cameramen. Tomasello volunteered to take on the role of the host–and the rest is history. “Erin was so enthusiastic and wanted to do it and do it right,” Echols said.

“This class sparked something I didn’t know was there,” Tomasello continues, “Thank you for igniting that spark inside of me, Mr. Echols.

Tomasello pursued a career in broadcast television, exploring various aspects of the industry during her college years at Cal Poly. Her path led her to Los Angeles, where she found her calling as a casting recruiter for MTV’s Date My Mom and Next.

Filled with immense pride for her contributions to various shows, Tomasello is challenging preconceptions about reality TV, emphasizing its worth alongside scripted shows. This recognition is now being acknowledged by the Emmys and Television Academy. “Reality t.v. is no longer a fad–it’s some of the longest running TV in history,” Tomasello said.

Serving on the Board of the Casting Society of America, Tomasello stands at the forefront of transformation. With a keen eye for talent, she consistently observes and listens, always on the lookout for the next big thing.

“Because I’m from a small town, I have a sense of affability that isn’t often found in Hollywood professionals,” Tomasello said.

Now an Artios-nominated casting director for the U.S. seasons of The Circle, Tomasello expresses her love for casting and the fulfillment it brings. Casting unscripted series allows her to connect with real people and provide viewers with relatable content. To Tomasello, The Circle stands out for its inclusive casting approach, welcoming individuals of all ages and backgrounds.

Those curious about Tomasello can find her on Instagram (@castingerin), and potential contestants for U.S. seasons of The Circle can apply through the show’s official casting site. She’s also beginning the casting process for the new show, Got to Get Out.

“This is just the beginning– I want to continue to break boundaries,” Tomasello said.

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.