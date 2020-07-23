Eat This Week: Bite Tahoe’s Jicama Wraps

Bite Tahoe's Jicama Wraps

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

Any time we’re talking tacos, like a cornfield, I’m all ears. I mean, what other food has it’s own day of the week (taco Tuesdays)? Don’t come at me with some off the wall day your family created on a whim like sausage Saturdays, I’m talking legit days that are tattooed in the psyche in living, breathing humans. With that, let’s celebrate this week with Bite’s jicama tacos.

For every taco, it all starts with the boat for delivery. Do you go flour or corn? Well, in this case, it’s neither. Jicama slices are cooked ever so slightly to give them pliability to replicate the standard taco shells. If you’re not familiar with this root vegetable, it’s slightly sweet which brings another level of flavor than just an ordinary shell.

One of the best things these tacos have going for it is that they are vegan. All the things you know and love about tacos without the guilt of knocking down three to 10 in a single sitting? Well, if you’re rolling through 10 in a single sitting, you might feel a tad guilty but the main point is that there are some really smart substitutes going on here – starting with the “meat.”

Walnut “meat” is typically prepared by soaking the walnuts in water then spun around in a food processor with spices. Yeah, I know, it sounds about as weird as cotton candy being invented by a dentist, but just as true as that is, you get every bit of flavor out of the walnuts as you would out of traditional meat — perhaps even more.

Rounding out the rest of the team are peppers, cashew “cheese,” and tomatillo salsa. There are few more ingredients that co-star as a slaw (radishes, cilantro, etc.), but these are the main players, and boy do they come to play.

Diving in for the payoff, these plant-powered goodies explode on the palette like a Molotov cocktail sending textures and flavors everywhere — in a good way.

A little bit earthy, a little sweet, a little heat, they are everything you want a taco to be — texture-rich with bold flavors and the feeling that you have room for just one more. So long as you keep the quantity in check, you’ll definitely walk out ready for next Tuesday.

Bite Tahoe is located at 907 Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village and are open at 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. For menu and more information, visit them online at bitetahoe.com or give them a jingle at 775-831-1000.