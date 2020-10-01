Eat This Week: Bite Tahoe’s Seared Ahi

Bite Tahoe's Seared Ahi.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

One of perhaps the prettiest looking fish when it comes to presentation, Ahi tuna could quite possibly be the Cindy Crawford of fish. I’m sure no super model would like to be compared to something that swims in the sea, but hey, I’m sure the Ahi is flattered.

At Bite, the Ahi gets a treatment that hits all the notes: little sweet, little tangy, textures galore; all compacted in a bite that makes you want to dive in over and over again.

There I go talking about something when you don’t even know what we’re dealing with — my bad. You already know the start of the show. But tucked in between and on top of each perfectly sliced layer is a mixture of pickled nectarine, jalapeno, yuzu kosho ponzu and macadamia nuts.

The sweet part of this dish shines through with the pickled nectarine. The yuzu kosho ponzu gives you a combination of citrus and chiles, so it dances back and forth with the nectarine and jalapeno like a contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance.”

The macadamias not only give a nice buttery quality to the taste, they bring the crunch like an ice cube on a hot summer day – which, coincidentally, this dish reminds me of. So if you’re hanging onto summer with that last fingernail, you might want to give this a try to help extend that feeling just a bit longer.

The Ahi itself is cooked perfectly — lightly seared on the outside, and rare on the inside so it hangs on to the moisture beautifully. If you’re wondering if you can get the Ahi cooked through a little more because you’re scared to rock the raw fish, I can’t even begin to answer that question. It’s best if you just move on to another item on the menu. Seriously.

Well done Ahi? Really? I just … I can’t … I feel bad for you, actually.

Bite Tahoe is located at 907 Tahoe Blvd. in Incline Village and are open at 5 p.m. Tuesday – Saturday. For menu and more information, visit them online at bitetahoe.com or give them a call at 775-831-1000.