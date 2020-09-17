This Week: Blue Lake Tavern’s Fried Chicken Sandwich

Blue Lake Tavern's Fried Chicken Sandwich.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

I seriously wish that I could eat fried chicken at least once a week. I can’t because I’d put the COVID-19 to shame with something like the FRIED CHICKEN 30, so it’s an extra treat when I do get to indulge in the southern classic. Only here, it’s getting a little twist.

But before we get to the wrinkle, let’s talk about the star of the dish: the chicken. There are a few things you need when you’re talking about fried chicken. Crispy exterior. Check. Juicy chicken. Check. And for me, it has to have some spices that drive home the flavor. Check.

The best of each world comes through in the form of a crispy-fried, golden brown slice of Heaven. Not only do you get a little kick come through from the spices, but you also get the much needed “salty” component. If you can’t taste salt in your fried chicken then it might as well be called sad brown bird, because it definitely isn’t happy if it doesn’t have salt.

Then comes the twist. It’s slathered with an Alfredo sauce. Say what? Yes, we’re not talking about a slice or two of melted cheese, we’re talking gooey, creamy white sauce getting all down in those nooks and crannies of the chicken – and it does so without taking away the crunch. The sauce not only brings creaminess to the table, but it also enhances the richness across the board.

It rounds out between the slices with a few slices of pickles, which adds in an additional texture and helps to cool those spices a bit while adding in a little pop and pizazz. It all seems so simple, but the flavors build on each other like a nice little Lego set.

If you want something a bit different, get this sandwich with the Pinsa bread, which is a Roman flatbread. It contains lot less gluten than normal bread and is light and airy but still crispy at the same time. Pinsa bread or not, so long as you that fried chicken in the middle you’ll be as happy as a possum eatin’ a sweet tater. Which, apparently, is pretty happy.

Blue Lake Tavern is located at 611 U.S. Highway 50 in Zephyr Cove. For food info, visit them online at bluelaketavern.com or reach out via phone at 775-588-9999.