Eat This Week: Cork and More’s Cheese Platter

Cork and More's Chesse Platter.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

In a 2015 article published in the L.A. Times, it notes that cheese is as addictive as drugs. It’s not shocking. But, it is fun to think about some pusher sitting in a dark alley peddling Parmesan and smoked Gouda by the quarter pound.

Talking about cheese is right in my wheelhouse. Melted, stinky, sharp – I love it all. And being able to talk about this week’s feature where cheese is the star, even better. Enter the Cork and More’s cheese platter.

Every day from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. you can grab a platter of goodies plus a couple glasses of wine for $30. So what exactly comes on this cheese platter?

We’ll let’s start with the obvious: cheese. You have your choice of two or three cheeses (depending if you want a meat or not). And while we’re on the subject, let me make a recommendation of grabbing the Morbier as one of your selections.

It’s okay if the name isn’t familiar – you don’t eat the name, anyways. What you do eat is a creamy, mild and nutty cow’s milk cheese with a slight zing. Not as overpowering as its smell may leave you to believe so don’t treat this as you would that stinky guy from the gym. What sets it apart is the thin line of vegetable ash that runs through the middle; adding another layer of flavor.

Before I go off and make this whole column about cheese, let me at least give you the skinny on the other items in platter:

• A great selection of Mediterranean olives.

• Fresh jam – usually fig will do the trick for me.

• Organic mix of nuts (think almonds, pistachios and walnuts).

• An assortment of crackers.

• Mixture of dried and fresh fruit.

And then comes my second favorite (okay, maybe it’s my favorite) part of the deal: the wine. You get your choice of a seasonal red or white glass to pair with this delicious spread. And, if one glass just isn’t quite enough (which is most of the time with me), you can turn those two glasses into a full bottle and take the show on the road for only $5 more.

I don’t know about you, but I can think of a couple hundred places around Tahoe that would compliment this nicely as an upscale picnic. Cheesy come, cheesy go. If you think that last line was too cheesy, I won’t argue. Dad jokes don’t age as well as cheese and wine.

The Cork and More is located at 1032 Al Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For additional information visit them at thecorkandmore.com or by phone at 530-544-5253.