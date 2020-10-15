Eat This Week: McP’s Ol’ Dubliner

McP’s Ol’ Dubliner.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’ve ever wondered what a Reuben sandwich and burger mash-up tasted like, this is for you. If the thought never crossed your mind, then this is for you, too. Trust me.

When describing this dish, you have to start with the meat. A full pound of meat (half burger, half corned beef) is rocking on top of the rye bun. A full pound! The smokiness from the corned beef combined with the juiciness of the burger patty are so made for each other, they should just leave the party and get a room.

While rye can be a very bold flavor, the rye bun here is very subtle. It gives you just enough of that flavor to provide the flavor hardcore Reuben lovers expect, without pushing the others out the door. It also holds up really well considering everything else that’s between the sheets.

Speaking of the middle, it rounds out with melted Swiss and then piled high with scratch-made sauerkraut, Thousand Island dressing, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.

Now, I know what you’re saying: I’m not that big a sauerkraut fan. I think sauerkraut gets a bad rap because it has a name that makes it sound like something you don’t want to eat. It’s way better than you give it credit for. Throw away those guilty-by-name-association thoughts, take a bite and you’ll see what I’m saying. It’s just cabbage with a little bit of tang. Get over it.

The smokiness of the corned beef, the creaminess of the dressing, and the punch from the sauerkraut give this burger a combination that will surely satisfy every single one of your taste buds. Well, there may be that one that never wants to have any fun, but you can leave that one in the back of the bus.

McP’s Taphouse Grill is located at 4125 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. Visit them online for a complete menu or give them a call at 530-542-4435.