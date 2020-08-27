This Week: Sage Leaf’s Tahoe Blue French Toast

Sage Leaf's Tahoe blue French Toast.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

What do you think of when I mention French toast? Maybe it’s breakfast. Maybe’s it’s your mom’s growing up. Maybe it’s cereal, I don’t know, but I sure hope not. For me, ever since eating this at Sage Leaf, this is what I think of when I think of French toast and here’s why.

It starts with the bread. A fresh sourdough baguette is cut on the bias and then goes for a swim in a bath of crème brulée batter. You mean that dessert custard dish where I break the sugar shell to get to the creamy custard? Yes. Stop drooling. From there it’s tossed on the flat top to ensure you get the perfect caramelization crusting of the sugar — all while keeping the soft interior of the bread.

Added to the fray is a blueberry compote that’s been cooked down with balsamic, sugar, cinnamon and clove. This not only gives added depth to the flavor, but also serves as one of the backdrops for dripping and dipping.

An orange mascarpone blended with a little more sugar shakes hands with freshly glazed raspberries and a raspberry puree to form a river of indulgence that flows throughout the dish. If there’s any of this left on your plate at the end, sell it to the others at your table. It’s that good.

All of this is topped with toasted almonds that provide a crunchy, yet sleek, texture and is then finished off with a drizzling of real maple syrup.

The dish comes stacked like something out of Tetris but with all the smells from each of the ingredients. It’s not as sweet as you might think, and is balanced to the core. If you can get a bite with all of the ingredients at once, the clouds may part and the sun might shine directly on your smile. If that happens, just keep chewing.

You may be asking yourself if this is dessert or breakfast. In that case, ask yourself if you really care. You might need a little convincing, but if that happens, why can’t it be both? Two dishes rolled into one seems like a win to me.

Sage Leaf is located at 893 Tahoe Blvd. Ste. 600 in Incline Village and is open daily from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. daily. For menus and more information, hit them up on the web at sageleaftahoe.com or by calling them at 775-413-5005.