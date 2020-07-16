Eat This Week: The Grille at the Chateau’s Pan Seared Sea Bass

The Grille at the Chateau's Pan Seared Sea Bass.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

If you’re one who has always kept fish at arms length for whatever reason, and you’ve never ventured into the realm of sea bass, I encourage you to dive in head first starting with this dish.

Sea bass is probably my favorite fish, so of course I could be a little bias. However, good food is just good food, regardless of what it is. But let’s start with the supporting cast before building up to the star of the show.

The bed for this fish’s slumber starts with a Mediterranean couscous. Mixed with fresh herbs and a little quinoa it serves as the backdrop for each flavor to latch onto. If you’ve never experienced this type of couscous, it’s basically tiny little spheres of pasta. Bonus tidbit for you parents: my kids love it.

Next come the flavor ponds. A balsamic reduction and pesto tease each bite for a quick dip and whether you only splash into one, or go big and dive into both, the bite is always refreshing.

The supporting cast is rounded out with a hearty relish containing artichoke hearts, heirloom grape tomatoes and Kalamata olives. Like Batman and Bruce Wayne, this mixture doubles up as a side dish as well as a sauce component, bringing zip to each bite of fish.

Speaking of fish, here’s where the star makes its appearance. The sea bass gets a simple, yet elegant, treatment of salt and pepper then is hard seared to give a nice golden brown texture to each side. Placed atop the dish and there you have it – a beautiful option for lunch or dinner.

The fish is cooked perfectly and melts in your mouth. Each bite, no matter which components you gather, teeter totter between sweet and salty for a great balance. If you manage to grab all the elements into a single bite, it sings. And I’m not talking some “American Idol” contestant; I’m talking belting it out like Pavarotti.

You can tell Chef Bill really likes his seafood. The subtle treatments of each constituent in support of the sea bass lets you know he’s all in. And if you’re a fan of eating, all in is all good.

The Grille at the Chateau is located at 955 Fairway Blvd. in Incline Village. For more information visit them online at yourtahoeplace.com (follow the golf course links) or by calling them at 775-832-1146.