Eat This Week: The Idle Hour’s Special Cheese Platter

The Idle Hour's Special Cheese Platter.

Rob Galloway / Tahoe Daily Tribune

To try and decide each week where and what to eat around the basin can be a challenge — there are so many amazing choices. In this feature we’ll dive into dishes that will surely satisfy those hunger pangs and leave you wondering where to go next.

The only thing you need to know about this dish is you get a bunch of cheese. Enough said. You can line up a board of fresh cheeses for me and it’s probably enough to make me miss the birth of my child — I may even love it as much as one of my kids. Of course I’m kidding, but if I were to have another child, I may just consider the name Brie.

In all seriousness, this platter is your best friend if you are in the mood for a nice glass of vino. The spread of cheeses alone is enough to drool over. The fabulous five-some consists of salty Parmesan, creamy Manchego, nutty Swiss, smoked Gouda and soft Brie. It’s like the Wheel of Fortune of cheese wheels only you win every time — no bankruptcy options here.

In addition to the cheese, you also get a helping of salami and prosciutto to help you choose your own combination adventure. Rounding out the dish is a briny selection of Greek olives, grapes, a raspberry preserve and slices of Italian bread.

I’m not one to tell you how to eat your cheese, but one of my favorite bites was to take the bread with a schmear of the raspberry preserve and a dollop of the brie. It’s a great balance of creamy and fruity and the airiness of the bread makes it just the right vehicle for delivery.

After that bite, pop in a little grape for an explosion of sweetness then drown it out with a salty nugget of Parmesan and you have yourself a lineup that’s hitting back-to-back-to-back home runs.

The large platter isn’t the only option you have at the Idle Hour. You can order the mini version that is surrounded by a Ferris wheel of wine tastings that allows you to pick the perfect pairing for your taste buds.

I didn’t even mention the view. You might have to go see that for yourself.

The Idle Hour is located at 3351 Lake Tahoe Blvd. in South Lake Tahoe. For more information and menu items, visit them at theidlehourlaketahoe.com or reach them by phone at 530-600-3304.