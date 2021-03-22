Those 16 and older with underlying health issues now eligible for vaccine in Washoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev.– Starting on Monday, Washoe County residents who are 16 years and older with an underlying health condition can start receiving COVID-19 vaccines through area pharmacies.

The Washoe County Health District will continue to vaccinate eligible Nevadans within the Frontline/Essential Workforce Lane and individuals 65 years and older at the Reno-Sparks Livestock Events Center.

The underlying health conditions that make an individual 16 years and older eligible according to the Nevada Department of Health and Human Services, include cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), Down Syndrome, heart conditions (heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies), immunocompromised (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, obesity, severe obesity, pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease, smoking, and Type 2 Diabetes mellitus.

Contact information and scheduling information for can be found on the distrcit website at https://www.covid19washoevaccine.com/pages/senior-vaccine .