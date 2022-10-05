Thousands expected for Trump rally on Saturday

Organizers are predicting 10,000-plus supporters at former President Donald Trump’s Save America Rally on Saturday but if the attendance is anything like 2020’s, it’ll be more than three times that number.

Douglas County commissioners are scheduled to hear an events and conditional use permit for the event at Minden-Tahoe Airport during their Thursday meeting.

Much of the airport will be tied up starting Thursday as organizers set up for the event, which will be 2-9 p.m. Saturday.

Clean-up will occur on Sunday and Monday.

Save America PAC is conducting the rally and will be charged $2,500 for the use of the airport.

“Minden-Tahoe Airport does not anticipate any lost revenue as a result of this event,” county officials said.

According to the county, until Sept. 28 when The Record-Courier first reported the event, it was to take place on Sunday.

But because of a scheduling conflict, it was moved up to Saturday.

Tickets are available at donaldjtrump.com, which says that gates open at 2 p.m. for the rally which starts at 7 p.m.

Trump is coming to support Republican U.S. senate candidate Adam Laxalt.

Trump previously visited on Sept. 12, 2020, when he was in office.

He ended up at Minden after an effort to hold a rally in Reno was halted by airport officials over coronavirus restrictions.

Sen. James Settelmeyer, who attended, observed that the rally in Minden drew a substantially larger crowd than the one held a short time later in Las Vegas. Reports from two years ago is that officials stopped counting at 28,000 people.

Residents who plan on attending should arrive early.

According to the permit, there will be food and drink available for purchase at the event.

The rally will be the third major event drawing thousands of people to Carson Valley over three weekends.