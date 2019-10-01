Liberty restores power to thousands at South Lake Tahoe (Updated)

Update 4:30 p.m.: Power has been restored to nearly all 7,000 residents according to Liberty Utilities outage map.

There are seven customers still affected by the outage but the vast majority should have power.

Update 2:23 p.m.: According to Liberty Utilities’ Power outage map, power has been restored to more than half of residents and restoration times for the rest have been moved up.

About 3,200 Liberty customers remain without power and all but a few should have power by 4 p.m.

Original post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — About 7,000 South Lake Tahoe residents, and some businesses, are without power this afternoon due to an underground power line being struck during excavation work.

Liberty Utilities said in a text to affected customers Tuesday that the excavation work was from an outside agency and unrelated to the company.

The outage is affecting 6,798 residents, including businesses.

The power went out during the city council meeting for about a minute before it was restored.

Liberty said power should be restored to approximately 3,184 customers by 3:41 p.m. while the rest may have to wait until the early hours of Wednesday morning, 12:58 a.m.