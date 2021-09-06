Thousands returning home as Caldor Fire threat diminishes

A helicopter picks up water to drop on the Caldor Fire near Caples Lake in the high Sierra.

ProvidedJT Humphrey

A high-pressure system over the Central Sierra will bring warmer temperatures and smoke, but relatively calm winds this Labor Day as firefighters continue to make progress on the Caldor Fire.

Fire growth has been minimal over the Labor Day weekend as winds remained mostly localized allowing the roughly 5,000 firefighters to make headway in containing the fire.

That’s not to say the fire isn’t still burning in the Lake Tahoe Basin this morning.

All the AlertWildfire.org cameras pointed at the Caldor Fire show active flames burning overnight, but they appear to be losing a little steam on the Heavenly Ski Resort camera.

Satellite mapping is showing the fire made advances along a two-mile front past the perimeter northeast of Highway 89. The fire is also active near Strawberry Creek and north of Highway 88 near Caples Lake and just west of Silver Lake.

All of the highway closures in Nevada have been lifted, according to nvroads.com. Highways 50, 89 and 88 remain closed in California from Meyers Junction and Picketts Junction, west where the fire is burning.

Evacuation orders for some of South Lake Tahoe were lifted 3 p.m. Sunday as firefighters continued to make progress against the Caldor Fire.

Fallen Leaf Lake, Christmas Valley, Meyers and the North Upper Truckee neighborhoods remain evacuated.

Evacuees returning home were encouraged Monday to stock up on fuel and supplies before they get back to Tahoe in order to reduce possible shortages by the Nevada Department of Emergency Management.