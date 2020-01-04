Squaw Valley guests break last year’s unofficial record for largest torchlight parade

Thousands of guests made their way down the slopes off of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows’ Exhibition lift, ringing in the New Year by attempting to break the world record for largest torchlight parade.

Matt Bansak / Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

Thousands of guests lined the slopes of Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows’ Exhibition lift for the final turns of 2019 as the resort looked to break the world record for the largest flare run by skiers and snowboarders.

For roughly two hours, groups of skiers and riders snaked their way down the short run with LED torches in hand as part of the annual event at Squaw.

The exact number of skiers and riders, according to Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows officials, hasn’t yet been determined, but indications are that a unofficial record was set Tuesday night.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows officials reported 2,913 skiers and riders on the mountain during last year’s cold and windy New Year’s Eve torchlight parade, which unofficially broke the Guinness World Record of 2,854 skiers and snowboarders on a course between Riggisalp and Schwarzsee, Switzerland, set on Jan. 28, 2006.

Guests at Squaw on Tuesday night enjoyed cool, clear conditions during the annual torchlight parade, which was accompanied by live music by Apple Z. A fireworks show followed live music, before The Nomads rang in the New Year with a live music performance at the Olympic Valley Lodge.

The show marked the 20th anniversary of The Nomads’ 1999 New Year’s Eve performance at the Olympic Valley Lodge.