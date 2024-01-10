Three cars collide at Spooner Summit, one over turned

A vehicle overturned at Spooner summit Tuesday afternoon in a three car collision.

Provided / Mayela Carver

Drivers experienced lane closures as Nevada Highway Patrol cleared the wreckage of a multi-vehicle collision at Spooner Summit where NV-28 and US HWY 50 meet.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident and one injury was reported according to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, however the extent of injuries are unknown.

Undersheriff Ron Elges told the Tribune the East bound lane was impacted and closures of both lanes took place as vehicles were towed out.

NHP has not yet responded to requests for comments at this time.