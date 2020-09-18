Three Chase realtors nominated for ‘Influential Women’ award

Chase International recently announced that Shari Chase, Tiffany Ahrens and Nicole Gust have been nominated for the ‘Influential Women of the Sierra Nevada’ award.

This event recognizes the contributions of the Top 10 Most Influential Women of the Sierra Nevada. This year, this initiative will feature an extended nomination and voting process to identify the top women in the region. The culmination of this process will be an educational, inspirational, and fun-filled awards luncheon on Oct. 28, where winners will be announced.

Influential Women of the Sierra Nevada (formerly Powerful Women of the Sierra Nevada) is composed of 650 women leaders from around the region who strive to make significant contributions to Northern Nevada.

As the organization’s website further explains, “An Influential Woman is creating positive change and inspires others to do the same. She is engaged, driven, and impactful. She is a leader working to build thriving, heart-centered organizations and communities.”

Shari Chase is the Founder and CEO of Chase International, a globally recognized luxury real estate firm. She oversees 10 offices in the Lake Tahoe-Reno region and has an office in London. Chase is the Co-Founder of “My Heart-Centered Journey,” a spiritual platform for personal and business awareness expansion. Her work experience emphasizes the relationship between personal and social change by creating a networking environment in which all people thrive.

As the managing broker for Chase International’s Sparks, Nev., office, and seasoned realtor, Tiffany Ahrens offers her team and clients a leadership style built on trust, friendship, and years of success. As a mentor, she wholeheartedly believes that you can get everything in life you want if your focus is on helping others to succeed. It is because of this leadership style that Ahrens continues to be one of the most respected brokers in the region.

Nicole Turner is a top producing real estate broker, community advocate and mom of six kids under 10. She spends countless hours volunteering at Catholic Charities and supporting local non-profit groups, giving of her money and time.

Throughout her career and her personal life, Turner continually has stopped her life to ensure those around her have received only the finest care and attention. Her cache of talent comes from years owning the first home health care business in Douglas County and as the Elder Center director of the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California.