Three Dog Night to play at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

Three Dog Night performs at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe Saturday.

If you go ... What: Three Dog Night When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 1 Where: Harrah’s Lake Tahoe (15 U.S. 50, Stateline, Nev.) Tickets: $63.76 (plus taxes, fees) Info: threedognight.com

Put some whiskey in your coffee and head to Stateline Saturday night to catch one of the top songwriting groups of the ‘70s.

Three Dog Night is coming to town to play Harrah’s Lake Tahoe and they’re bringing the band’s hit-laden catalogue with them.

Through the early ‘70s few bands rivaled Three Dog Night’s output of chart-topping songs that transcended audiences at the time. Many of those songs have endured decades later.

Or as the band’s bio puts it: “Three Dog Night hits wind through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard day in and day out, in TV commercials or in major motion pictures …”

Those masterpieces include “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One.” The band also performed the widely known versions of “Joy to the World” and “Never Been to Spain,” both of which were written by Hoyt Axton, one of the many artists who Three Dog Night recorded, as well as “An Old Fashioned Love Song,” which was written by Paul Williams.

Through the years the band has sold tens of millions of albums, per its bio.

While Three Dog Night is entering its fifth decade of performing, it hasn’t let up. According to its online bio, the band continue to tour year-round with more than 70 dates per year.

The current lineup consists of founder and lead vocalist Danny Hutton, guitarist Michael Allsup, bass player and singer Paul Kingery, drummer Pat Bautz, keyboard player Howard Laravea, and singer David Morgan.

Three Dog Night performs in the South Shore Room at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1. Tickets are available on www1.ticketmaster.com/three-dog-night and cost $63.76, plus taxes and fees.

Learn more about the venue at http://www.harrahstahoe.com and learn more about Three Dog Night at http://www.threedognight.com.