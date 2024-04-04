Three local Tahoenians aim to ignite social change through ‘Momentum’ documentary

Mixed martial arts fighter Chris “Coco” Cocores and his Coach/Mentor, Ryan Wallace, are on a mission to inspire and leave a lasting impact with their stories of overcoming adversity, featured in the upcoming “Momentum” documentary. Produced by Small Pumpkin Productions filmmaker Michelle Aguilar Ficara, the film delves into Cocores and Wallace’s personal trials, highlighting their resilience and determination to not just survive but thrive.

Reflecting on his challenges, Cocores shared, “The cards have always been stacked against me,” referencing a devastating accident that nearly claimed his life. Ficara adeptly captured his journey of recovery and transformation, showcasing not only physical strength but also mental fortitude.

Wallace became a mentor to Cocores in the summer of 2016 shortly before Coco entered the wildest fight of his life–the fight for his life.

In Dec. 2017, after a traumatic vehicle collision, Cocores lost everything including his girlfriend, his dog, and for two weeks after the accident, the ability to see.

The fighter went from fighting opponents in the ring to fighting for his life in a hospital bed. “I don’t know what giving up feels like,” Cocores said. He persevered through his recovery from injuries despite grappling with addiction.

The two Tahoe athletes use self-love, and humor to inspire each other. The adage “iron sharpens iron” rings as true for these two as the bell in the final round.

Wallace, whose own experiences shaped his coaching philosophy, expressed, “Because of things I’ve overcome and what I’ve seen people overcome, I really connect with this sport on a deeper level.” His dedication to coaching wrestling extends beyond technique; he aims to impart life lessons that have empowered him.

“I saw myself in Chris when he was trying to find himself instead of making himself,” Wallace said.

The film’s journey to fruition wasn’t without hurdles, but support from organizations like the Marcella Foundation and PBS has amplified its reach. “If not for the Marcella Foundation it would just be sitting on a hard drive and not getting out into the world,” Ficara said.

Melissa Uppendahl, Executive Director of the Marcella Foundation, emphasized the importance of sharing such impactful stories beyond Tahoe’s borders. “It’s a film worth seeing and shouldn’t be left in just Tahoe alone. It deserves broad viewership,” Uppendahl said.

Scheduled for its PBS debut in May 2024, coinciding with Trauma Awareness Month, “Momentum” promises to inspire viewers across public television affiliates until 2027. While the filmmaker said it feels like an achievement in itself to produce an independent film, Ficara is most excited about the impact the film could have on future generations. Ficara’s commitment to societal change extends further with the Momentum Mentors Program, engaging local schools in mentorship initiatives inspired by the film’s themes.

In fact, nine mentors have been trained to work with students, and Wallace plans to take the film on the road to expand the mentorship program to other local schools. For those interested in being a part of Momentum Mentors, visit https://www.marcellafoundation.org/

For Wallace, the film’s narrative hits close to home, showcasing his journey through adversity, including battling cancer. “The Momentum film impacted me profoundly, it validated my life choices in many aspects. The real story of being in a position to help Coco through something I was uniquely equipped to help with is a ‘great story’ but when you are in the thick of it and busy grinding away at your goals, it is nearly impossible to zoom out and appreciate it,” Wallace said.

The extended PBS version of the documentary features scenes of Wallace before his battle with cancer. It also showcases his journey post-recovery, which led to what he affectionately refers to as “Champutee” status.

As the film’s legacy unfolds, Ficara shifts her focus to the Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival, slated for Oct. 4-6, aiming to continue fostering dialogue and action around impactful storytelling and social change.