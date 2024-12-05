Three locals to compete in World Fighting Championships in Stateline

Kenny Howell, John Ameigh and Sonny Anthony are representing Escobar Training Grounds at the World Fighting Championships on Dec. 7.

Provided

STATELINE, Nev. – Three local fighters are headed towards the cage for the World Fighting Championships at Bally’s Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Dec. 7. Kenny Howell, Sonny Anthony and John Ameigh are representing South Lake’s Escobar Training Grounds in WFC 171.

Howell will face Ceasar Gonzalez in the flyweight (125) division. Howell currently holds nine wins, one loss and one draw.

Howell joins another local and fellow gym member, Sonny Anthony, who will square up against Grant Perkins in the bantamweight (135) division. He currently holds the 135 amateur champions King of the Cage title. The 24 year old is going for his second title in the 135 pound division.

The two are both longtime Escobar Training Grounds members. Anthony has been fighting out of the local gym for around eight years and Howell about five years. Head coach Cory Escobar has seen the countless hours both fighters have logged leading up to this fight. He notes their dedication has transpired outside the gym as well.

“They really are humble and try hard and do their very best to become the best versions of themselves both in the ring,” Escobar says, “and outside into real life.”

The third local fighter, John Ameigh, is Escobar’s newest talent within the last six months. WFC 171 is his inaugural fight for both Escobar Training Grounds and WFC. He hopes to make a name for himself in the welterweight (170) division against Kaden Lopez.

“I’m excited to see his first fight representing Escobar Training Grounds,” Escobar says, “John’s been a great student so far and I’m really excited to see him get into action this Saturday night.”

This event could bring a 19th world title to Escobar Training Grounds in its almost 18 year history. “It’s kind of a big deal for a small town like Lake Tahoe,” Escobar says.

The fights start at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at wfcfights.com/events .