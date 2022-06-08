Three NDOT workers hospitalized after being hit by vehicle

Three Nevada Department of Transportation workers were hospitalized around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday afternoon after they were hit by a pickup on Highway 395 northbound near Topsy Lane.

The workers were conducting survey work for a future highway resurfacing project.

Three state transportation vehicles were located within a marked roadside shoulder work area to survey hydraulic roadway features for future roadway resurfacing of Highway 395 through the Carson Valley.

Two of the workers were reviewing work plans on the roadway shoulder when struck, while another team member was struck while inside a work vehicle.

One of the workers was flown to Renown Regional Medical Center with severe facial injuries while the other took a Carson ambulance to the Reno hospital.

Both were reported to be in stable condition.

“Safety is NDOT’s top priority,” state spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said. “For NDOT, that is never more true than when an incident involves NDOT team members working to keep our state highway network safe and connected.”

The state has more than 800 highway maintenance experts statewide dedicated to keeping Nevada highways clear. In addition, NDOT has approximately 35 location employees responsible for engineering surveys of state highways, a job which often involves working on the roadside.

“We at NDOT are heartbroken to learn that three of our valued team members have been struck by a passing motorist,” said Nevada Department of Transportation Director Kristina Swallow. “First and foremost, we wish our team members a speedy recovery. As a transportation team, we want to remind all motorists to drive safely and attentively. We work on our highways to improve the safety and mobility of our communities, and we rely on our fellow community members to travel safely through road work zones.”

Nevada’s “Move Over” law requires drivers to slow down, proceed with caution, and if safe to do so, move over one lane when passing a roadway incident. This includes passing emergency response and road work vehicles pulled over on the side of the road with flashing amber or non-flashing blue lights.

On Friday, the California Department of Transportation reported the death landscape maintenance worker Quanda McGadney, 51, by a hit and run driver. McGadney was killed while working near Lagoon Valley Road on Interstate 80 in Solano County.

McGadney is survived by her 9-year-old daughter, Nairobi, and her two sisters, Priscilla Stevenson and Candice McGadney.

The California Highway Patrol has arrested a suspect.