Three new locations have been added to the prescribed fire map for this week

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – USDA Forest Service firefighters are scheduled to begin burning piles tomorrow off Cathedral and Spring Creek roads on the south end of Lake Tahoe, weather permitting.

Smoke will be visible and may continue for several days depending on conditions. View the current air quality index, prescribed fire map, press release, fire and smoke map and smoke management tips using the links below.

To be added to the prescribed fire notification list, send an email to sm.fs.paltbmu@usda.gov .

Prescribed fires are a vital forest management tool used by land managers to help protect communities by removing excess vegetation (fuels) that can feed unwanted wildland fires. Reintroducing low intensity fire onto the landscape also benefits forest health by recycling nutrients back into the soil, reducing the spread of insects and disease, and making room for new growth which provides forage for wildlife.

