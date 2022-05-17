Three road work zones in Incline Village area; Paving begins on Mt. Rose Highway

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The Nevada Department of Transportation has three work zones in the Incline Village area, at Mt. Rose, Crystal Bay and Marlette Creek that started this week.

Work crews starting on Tuesday, May 17, through Friday, May 27, will be milling and repaving State Route 431/MountRose Highway from the summit west down through the Meadows. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane and controlled by flaggers. Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays.

Working hours for paving operations are 24-hour shifts from Sundays at 8 p.m. through Fridays at noon.

All work is weather and temperature permitting, and subject to change.

In addition to paving on SR-431, Marlette Creek drainage work will begin as well as intelligent traffic systems conduit installation on sections of SR-28. Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays per work zone.

Traffic will be reduced to a single-lane in the Marlette Creek work zone and controlled by an automated temporary traffic signal located on SR-28 south of Sand Harbor State Park. Drivers will be required to stop at a red light to let opposing traffic drive safely through the work zone.

Work started Monday on installing ITS ducts through Crystal Bay to the state line.

Initially, working hours are Mondays 7 a.m. – Fridays at 5 p.m., daytime only. Once tree removal work is completed, working hours will shift to Sundays at 8 p.m. to noon Friday.

Tahoe-area highway updates via text and Twitter. Text the word “Incline” to 775-242-9168 to sign up for project related construction updates. You’ll receive text alerts for major lanes and other closures right to your phone.

“We are encouraging Lake Tahoe visitors to find a ride versus drive to help reduce the amount of traffic within the basin,” said a press release from NDOT.

Tahoe Transportation District’s East Shore Express, and Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation’s Mainline / TART Connect, are some local and cost-effective solutions to riding around Tahoe.

Learn more about these services and others by visiting: https://www.inclinehighways.com/resources .

NDOT and Q&D Construction’s SR 431-28 Tahoe Project is a multi-year highway improvement project that will revitalize and enhance the existing roadways and utility/drainage systems helping preserve pavement and protect Lake Tahoe.