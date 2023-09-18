Three seek Tahoe Township Justice Court appointment

STATELINE, Nev. – Three candidates are scheduled to be interviewed by Douglas County commissioners on Thursday for the position of Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace.

Commissioners aren’t agendized to select a candidate on Thursday, with the actual appointment scheduled for the Oct. 5 meeting.

Three Stateline attorneys have applied for the position, including Rick Gardner, Mike Johnson and Cynthia Mohiduddin.

Oct. 5 is also Tahoe Township Justice of the Peace Richard Glasson’s last day, after serving in the seat for the entire 21st Century.

Both Gardner and Johnson have lived in Douglas County for years and serve as pro tem justices.

Gardner has owned Red Hut in Stateline since 1999. It has been 30 years since he returned to Stateline. He holds a law degree from California Western School of Law and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah. Gardner is a 1979 graduate of Whittell High School in Zephyr Cove.

He served two terms as a Douglas County planning commissioner and was elected to the Tahoe Douglas District for 11 years.

Johnson has been a Justice of the Peace pro tem since 2006.

A 1997 graduate of the University of Colorado Law School, he received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Michigan in 1993.

He has been a partner in the law firm Rollston, Henderson & Johnson Ltd. In Stateline since 2005. He was an attorney with Alling & Jillson for four years and with Scarpello & Alling from 1997 to 2001, according to his resume. He previously served on the Douglas County Law Library board and is a 26-year resident of Stateline.

Mohiduddin moved to Nevada in December 2019 from Beaverton, Ore., where she practiced law for 16 years with Westside Family Law.

She was admitted to the Oregon State Bar in 1993 and the Washington State Bar 1994-2019.. The Justice of the Peace position does not require that an appointee be a licensed attorney in Nevada.

She has served on the Douglas County Law Library Board since she was appointed in January 2021.

Mohiduddin graduated from Lewis and Clark, Northwestern School of Law in 1993 and from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1990.