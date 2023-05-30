Thunderstorm, shower chances remain in Lake Tahoe forecast this week

A view of Lake Tahoe on Tuesday from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The threat of thunderstorms and flash flooding will continue through midweek at Lake Tahoe before storm chances decrease toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno said thunderstorms were plentiful in the region on Monday, especially at Reno Airport where one storm cell produced 0.14 inches of rain in just 5 minutes. The service said the airport has had its second wettest May (13.63 inches) and is chasing down the 2016-17 record of 15.95 inches.

“We continue to remain in an unsettled weather pattern which is likely to persist through at least the first week of June,” the service said.

The service has a flood watch in effect for the Tahoe region that lasts through 9 p.m. Tuesday for possible flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other flood-prone locations, said the flood advisory. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with heavy rain. Extensive street flooding is also possible in urbanized locations.

“Slow moving showers and thunderstorms will produce areas of heavy rainfall during the afternoon and evening hours,” the service said. “Soils are already saturated with creeks, streams, and rivers running full due to ongoing snowmelt. It will not take as much rain to cause excessive runoff. Also, heavy rainfall may lead to flash flooding and debris flows in and around burn scars.”

If camping or hiking in flood prone areas have an escape route in mind if needing to reach high ground and don’t risk crossing flooded roadways.

The service is calling for scattered showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. with chances decreasing between 2 and 5 p.m. The chance of precipitation is 80%, dropping to 40% in the evening.

Showers and thunderstorm chances remain on Wednesday and Thursday before possibilities diminish on Friday into the weekend. Temps will be in the normal range, 67/36, through Thursday before jumping into the mid 70s for the weekend.