Thunderstorms cap weekend at Tahoe; Above average temps this week to spur snowmelt

Snowmelt on Saturday near the 2007 Angora Fire burn scar.

Hanah Pence/Tahoe Daily Tribune

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The thunder rolled Sunday at Lake Tahoe bringing rain, hail and gusty winds leaving a soggy start to the week, but the sun and above season average temperatures will takeover spurring snowmelt across the Sierra Nevada.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special weather statement for rising temperatures this week that could warm to 15-plus degrees over average for the time of year.

The rising temps will continue to accelerate snowmelt creating hazardous conditions around streams and rivers as they will flow, high, fast and cold. The service said there is potential for the East and West Forks of the Carson River and Walker River to reach minor flood stage later this week.

For more detailed river forecasts, visit http://www.cnrfc.noaa.gov .

High pressure strengthening overhead will lead to highs in the low to mid 70s for Lake Tahoe, about 10 degrees over average (63 high/34 low).

A view of a thunderstorm Sunday from Kirkwood.

Hanah Pence/Tahoe Daily Tribune

“These temperatures are more typical in late June and could introduce moderate heat risks to sensitive individuals in warmer western Nevada valleys Thursday through the weekend,” the statement said. With overnight lows in the upper 30s to low 40s, snowmelt will slow down but continue.

Monday began with some patchy fog and will give way to a high in the upper 60s that will rise to about 70 on Tuesday and slowly rise through the week with mid 70s expected on Saturday, where shower and thunderstorm chances return.

Breezy southwest wind gusts may reach up to 20 mph through Monday night and through Wednesday will range between 5-10 mph.