Thunderstorms are forecast for early this week at Lake Tahoe

Monday is expected to start calm at Lake Tahoe like this photo from this weekend, but thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Provided / Mike Peron

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for the next couple of days bringing a higher risk of wildfire.

The National Weather Service in Reno is calling for afternoon thunderstorms with a 30% chance of precipitation on Monday and a 40% chance on Tuesday.

Monday is expected to start clear with increasing clouds. The high will be about 80 with a 5 to 10 mph wind. Thunderstorms are expected mainly after 5 p.m.

By 8 p.m. the clouds will begin to clear and the low temperature will drop to around 55.

Thunderstorms on Tuesday are expected after 11 a.m. but it will be a mostly sunny day with a high near 76.

Light and variable winds early turn into 10 to 15 mph winds coming from the southwest.

The clouds clear out Tuesday evening and the low dips down to about 50.

The forecast for the rest of the week is sunny and clear with highs in the upper 70s and the lows in the mid to low 50s, but winds could be gusty on Wednesday.

A western wind will range from 10 to 15 mph and could gust up to 25 mph before decreasing later in the evening.