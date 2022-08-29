Thunderstorms, heat wave in Lake Tahoe forecast

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A chance of thunderstorms start of the week for the Truckee-Lake Tahoe region and the warmth returns with a possibly record-breaking heat wave will last through Labor Day weekend.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special statement calling for isolated thunderstorms and showers on Monday and hot weather about 10 degrees above seasonal averages returning midweek and lasting through the holiday.

Increasing clouds are expected Monday with a high reaching into the mid 80s. There is a 15-20% chance of thunderstorms across portions of the eastern Sierra and western Nevada.

“The biggest concerns with any storms that develop will be new fire starts from dry lightning strikes and strong and erratic outflow winds,” the statement said. “These storms could produce lightning hazards for any outdoor events and recreation.”

High temps are expected to rise everyday this week, 87 on Tuesday, 88 on Wednesday, which would tie a record for the date, 89 on Thursday, which would break the record (88), 89 on Friday and the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.

The statement said, “persistent heat may be impactful to the general population with higher risks for elderly or other heat sensitive individuals. Never leave children or animals in a heat exposed vehicle for any amount of time.”

The wind this week will be mild with 5-10 mph afternoon breezes into Thursday.