Thunderstorms remain in Tahoe forecast, trending stronger through weekend

A bolt of lightning at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday from a South Lake Tahoe thunderstorm.

Provided/Mario Lieras

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thunderstorms have been visiting Lake Tahoe daily this week and officials say they could become stronger Wednesday afternoon and through the weekend with gusty winds, showers, hail and lightning all on the table.

The National Weather Service in Reno updated its special weather statement Wednesday morning calling for winds that could exceed 50 mph and hail greater than a half inch in size along with localized heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.

Winds may also cause areas of blowing dust, especially across the west central Nevada basin and range and deserts of northern Washoe County, the statement said.

The statement said the threat of heavy rain and potential flooding concerns increase Thursday through Saturday.

“Streams and rivers continue to flow fast and cold. Avoid recreating near fast-running waterways.” the statement said.

Officials urge those outdoors to have a storm safety plan to get to higher ground if a nearby river or stream rises quickly, if there is debris in the water, or if the water suddenly becomes muddy.

“A top priority should be a way to quickly seek shelter in the event that a thunderstorm forms nearby,” the statement said. “If a sturdy building is not immediately available, a hard-top vehicle with the windows rolled up is a good option for protection from lightning.”

Those recreating should try to get in their activities in the morning before afternoon/evening thunderstorms develop.

The high temps will be in the mid 60s through the remainder of the week with mostly to partly sunny skies, and dropping to the low 60s on the weekend.