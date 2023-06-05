Thunderstorms, showers in forecast everyday this week for Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Monday morning from Heavenly Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A chance of thunderstorms and showers are in the forecast everyday this week for Lake Tahoe.

The National Weather Service in Reno issued a special weather statement saying numerous showers and thunderstorms will develop each afternoon this week and those storms may be capable of producing frequent cloud to ground lightning, gusty outflow winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall.

“If you have events or recreation outdoors this week, be sure to have a storm safety plan.” the statement said. “A top priority should be a way to quickly seek shelter in the event that a thunderstorm forms nearby. If a sturdy building is not immediately available, a hard-top vehicle with the windows rolled up is a good option for protection from lightning. If possible, consider completing outdoor activities (hiking, biking, etc) in the morning before afternoon/evening thunderstorms develop.”

Streams and rivers will continue to flow fast and cold and the service advises caution with the daily threat of showers and thunderstorms increasing the chances for flash flooding.

The service urges those planning to be outdoors to have a way to receive weather alerts and to get to higher ground if a nearby river or stream rises quickly, if there is debris in the water or if the water suddenly becomes muddy.

Monday’s high of 71 will be a few degrees above normal for the time of year with 5-10 mph northern winds and a 50% chance of thunderstorms after 11 a.m. which drops to 40% in the evening.

Showers are likely on Tuesday with thunderstorms possible after 11 a.m. and southerly 5-10 mph winds. It will be mostly cloudy through mid-morning then sunny with a high of 69. The chance of precipitation is 60% with a 50% chance of thunderstorms before 11 p.m.

The service said Monday morning that there is a marginal risk on Tuesday for severe thunderstorms particularly from U.S. Highway 50 northward.

“The atmosphere overall will be more unstable, allowing for stronger thunderstorms in the afternoon,” the service said. “There will be an increased risk for hail that’s greater than 1-inch in diameter and strong winds of 58-plus mph. Wednesday will be more of the same, with strong thunderstorms concentrated from Lake Tahoe northward along the Sierra through Lassen County.”

On Wednesday and Thursday there are 50% chances of afternoon thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Thunderstorm chances are in the forecast through the weekend.