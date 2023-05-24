Thunderstorms, showers possible through holiday weekend at Lake Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe on Wednesday morning from Edgewood Tahoe.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A sunny start to Wednesday at Lake Tahoe may give way to clouds and possible showers and thunderstorms later in the day, with storm chances lingering through the holiday weekend.

The National Weather Service is forecasting increasing chances of thunderstorms through the end of the week before decreasing over the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Daytime highs will be in the normal range, dropping a few degrees below on Thursday and Friday to coincide with the biggest chances for showers and thunderstorms.

The service is calling for a 40% chance of thunderstorms on Wednesday, mainly between 11 a.m, and 5 p.m.

On Thursday, thunderstorms are likely after 11 a.m. The Tahoe Basin, Northern Washoe County and the Reno-Carson-Minden areas will see thunderstorm and shower chances around 30-50% with Friday in the 35-55% range, the service said.

“We can expect dangerous lightning, gusty outflow winds, small hail, and localized heavy downpours that may cause flash flooding concerns with daily storms,” the service said in the forecast discussion.

The possibility of showers remains through the holiday weekend, but chances are lesser, about 10-25%.

“But keep in mind this is a few days out, and the ensembles are diverging a bit over this timeframe,” the service said. “For now, make sure any outdoor weekend recreation includes contingency plans in case the weather takes a turn.”