Thunderstorms, showers possible through holiday weekend at Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe on Friday morning from Sierra-at-Tahoe.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, but anyone planning to camp or recreate in the Sierra Nevada should keep a heightened awareness for all thunderstorm threats including, lightning, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, hail and strong wind gusts.

“Having a ‘Plan B that allows a quick relocation away from flood-prone areas is highly recommended,” the National Weather Service in Reno said. “Although high temperatures are projected near late May averages (70s in lower elevations, 60s for Sierra communities) for the next several days, areas receiving rain can expect quick temperature drops of 15-25 degrees, so be sure to pack plenty of warm and waterproof clothing.”

The Memorial Day holiday weekend is notorious for unsettled weather putting a damper on outdoor activities and this year is no different. Daily chances of thunderstorms and showers are expected through the holiday weekend and into next week.

There is a 15-25% chance of thunderstorms Saturday afternoon.

“Anywhere across eastern California to western Nevada is at risk for seeing increased thunderstorm chances,” the service said. “After some lingering areas of lighter rain Sunday night, an encore performance of increased shower/thunderstorm activity is projected for Memorial Day itself.”

The service said the unsettled weather pattern is likely to continue for the bulk of next week as additional waves of low pressure continue to rotate into the West Coast, with daily chances of thunderstorms and showers.

“A majority of the medium range ensemble guidance shows no distinct end to this unsettled pattern even through the first week of June,” the service said.