Tickets go on sale Wednesday for Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday for the 5th annual Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival.
Organizers say the official lineup will be announced soon and added that they are putting the final touches on a massive list of performers.
The event will be held Sunday, July 24, in the outdoor arena at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Past headliners at Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival events have included Ziggy Marley, Damian Marley, Rebelution, Iration, Dirty Heads, Pepper, Matisyahu, Don Carlos, The Green, Jimmy Cliff, Stick Figure, Trevor Hall and The Expendables.
New this year for the all ages event is a local artist stage, a faux grass floor, shade structures and sails, as well as a vendor village, artist paint wall, and food and beverage offerings.
Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.
Early bird tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 2, online at https://laketahoereggaefest.com or tixr.com.
