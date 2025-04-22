Tickets now on sale for 2025 Incline Star Follies

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — The stage is set, the lights are warming up, and the excitement is building as the Incline Star Follies prepares to dazzle audiences once again! Mark your calendars for May 2 and 3, 2025, and grab your tickets now for this heartwarming community cabaret at the Duffield Theater at Incline High School.

Celebrating its 22nd year, the Incline Star Follies is more than just a show — it’s a vibrant showcase of local talent, featuring students, teachers, and community members in an unforgettable blend of music, dance, and comedy. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a first-time attendee, this beloved tradition offers a night (or afternoon!) of laughter, entertainment, and genuine hometown spirit.

Show Dates & Times:

Friday, May 2: 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 3: 1 p.m. (Matinee), 6 p.m. & 8:30 p.m.

All performances will be held at the Duffield Theater at Incline High School. Tickets are available online now at Incline Star Follies Tickets .

This annual event does more than entertain — it unites the community while supporting local education. All proceeds go directly to Incline Elementary, Incline Middle, and Incline High School through the Incline Education Fund. And thanks to the generosity of the Dave & Cheryl Duffield Foundation, every dollar donated will be matched up to $26,500, doubling the impact of your support.

Don’t wait — shows often sell out quickly, and this year’s performances are sure to be the most memorable yet.

Tickets and donations available now at: Incline Star Follies