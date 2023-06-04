Tickets on sale for 3rd annual Truckee Reggae Fest

Julian Marley and the Uprising will be featured at the third annual event.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Tickets are on sale for the 3rd annual Truckee Reggae Fest that will take place from 20-10 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Truckee River Regional Park’s Outdoor Amphitheater.

The third annual event will feature Julian Marley & the Uprising, Mykal Rose (of Black Uhuru), Mighty Mystic, Lizano and El Dub.

Also performing will be DJ Treez, Dubfyah, MC Cootdog, Lake Anthony and Stay Positive Sound.

“You will not be disappointed as we stay ‘True to the Roots’ of Jamaican reggae music,” said a press release.

Along with the featured artists, there will be DJ’s, a vending village, local art and lots of food and drink for the entire family.

Tickets are available on ticketweb.com or in person with no fees at New Moon Natural Foods (Truckee and Tahoe City) Higher Elevation (Incline Village) Recycled Records (Reno) and The Buttermuffin (South Lake Tahoe).

All ages are welcome.

“We look forward to seeing you beautiful people again on Saturday, June 24, as we celebrate outdoors and under the stars in beautiful Truckee,” the release said.